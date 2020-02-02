|
Walter E. Schultz, age 86, of North East, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Erie VA Medical Center.
He was born on October 16, 1933, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late John and Laura (Langdon) Schultz.
He was served in the United States Army in the 24th Army Anti-Aircraft Defense Command. Walter was a self-employed grape and apple farmer in North East for several years. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Wesleyville American Legion Post 571, North East V.F.W. Post 4789, and the Westfield Moose Lodge #118. Walter enjoyed farming, camping, and spending time with his family and dog Ottis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Lowes) Schultz; and brother, Albert Schultz.
Walter is survived by his sons, Thomas R. Schultz (Gloria) of North East and John E. Schultz of Erie; daughter, Lorre Ann Beach of North East; a brother, James Schultz (Sue) of North East; close friend, Martha Weed of North East; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call a the William D. Elkin Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Rev. David Kuchta. Interment, with Full Military Honors, will be held at Grahamville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428, or to the Erie VA Medical Center, 135 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504.
