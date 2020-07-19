A true American, born on the 4th of July, 1947, Walter George Maison, Jr. "Wallman" lost his 30-year battle against Agent Orange on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
The youngest child of Walter Sr. and Caroline Guarino Maison, Walter was a 1967 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, 25th Infantry, Tropic Lightning in Cu Chi Vietnam. He was awarded two bronze stars (Oak Leaf Cluster) for meritorious service.
He married his love, Karen (Payne) Maison, on October 1, 1978 after a whirlwind courtship of eight weeks. He is further survived by his beloved children of whom he was so very proud, Kelly and Bill Wright, Christopher and Carrie (Schick) Maison and Adam Maison and his beloved grandkids who he loved so dearly, Zachary Wright and Alyssa Wright. Papa says he will always be with you.
He is further survived by the entire Payne family whom he loved as his own brothers and sisters. His fur babies, Izzy, Chancy, Frank and Tim will miss him immensely.
A big thanks goes to Jeff Larson at the VA for the excellent care over the years, and also to Charmaine from At Home Dialysis and to Shelley, Margaret and Kyle for the great care at DaVita Bayfront. He also wanted to thank all the family, friends and neighbors who have loved him through all the rough times.
He was a member of the East Erie Moose and enjoyed playing BINGO on Mondays and Thursdays.
This isn't goodbye, it's until I see you again – I love you forever Wallman and thank you for the wonderful 42 years we had together.
Wallman wished to be cremated with no services. Private arrangements are entrusted to: Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.