Walter Giblin, age 90, of Erie, passed away on September 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie, Pa., on August 12, 1929, son of the late Thomas Giblin and Harriet Hauntzelman Giblin.
Walter graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1947 and entered the Army in 1950, achieving the rank of Sergeant during his service.
Walter married Joan Feeney on February 9, 1955. He graduated from Gannon College in 1959 with a degree in business. Walter worked for the phone company, the U.S. Postal Service and retired from Erie Insurance with over 30 years' service. Walter was an avid handball player and was a member of the YMCA for over 60 years. He was an all-around sports fan with baseball and his beloved Detroit Tigers at the top of the list. In recent years, Walter enjoyed time with his family and keeping up with his grandchildren and great-grandson.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Joan and his sister, Jean Deering.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter, Thomas Giblin and his wife Darlene of Fairview, Pa., their son Thomas Jr., Esq. (Jenn) of New York, N.Y., son, Brett Giblin M.D. of Burlington, Vt. and daughter, Courtney Giblin of Fort Worth, Texas, Joseph Giblin of Erie and his daughters, Sarah Giblin of New York, N.Y. and Rachael Beacham (Hollis) and their son Ezra of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Jane Giblin of Erie and her son Thaddeus Giblin of New York, N.Y. In addition, two more great-grandchildren are on the way. Walter is further survived by his sister-in-law, Ann Feeney of Union City and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Asera Care Hospice for their care and support provided to Walter and family during his final days.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506 at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven, with full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Downtown YMCA, 31 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16501, or to Our Lady of Peace Church.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019