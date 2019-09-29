|
Walter J. Chevalier, of Erie, Pa., died on September 24th, 2019, at St. Mary's Asbury, at the age of 95. Walter was born on July 7th, 1924, in Turner Falls, Mass., the son of the late L. Frank and Mary (Conway) Chevalier.
He was married to B. Joan Finnecy, on September 1st, 1951, in Oil City, Pa. At the time of Joan's death on October 12th, 2001, they had been married 50 years and raised five children.
Following his 1942 graduation from Greenfield High School, Greenfield, Mass., Water enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He saw active duty at Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima with the 4th Marine Division. He was discharged in 1946 after earning the rank of Corporal. After graduating from Gannon College in 1950, Walter was employed as a flight attendant with Capital Airlines in Washington D.C., Buffalo, N.Y., and Pittsburgh, Pa. Walter then returned to Erie and began a 35-year teaching career with the Erie School District. Mr. Chevalier is fondly remembered by many of his former students. In addition, he worked seasonally for the Pennsylvania State Stores.
Walter served as a past president of the Blessed Sacrament Men's Club, St. Luke's Booster Club, and Horseshoe Club. While president of the Saint Luke's Boosters, he established the school swim club. He was a life member of the VFW Post 470, Sunflower Club, Siebenbuerger Club, Pennsylvania State Education Association and National Education Association. He was also a member of the Elks, the American Legion Post 773, North Coast Striders, and the Erie Maennerchor Club. He also volunteered at St. Mary's East for many years.
Walter enjoyed participating in golf, horseshoes, bowling, and the events of the Erie's Runners Club. He represented Pennsylvania in the 1991 National Senior Games in volleyball and softball. He also coached boy's baseball for several years. Walter enjoyed being a spectator at the sporting events, plays and contests in which his children and grandchildren participated.
Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Joan; great-grandson, Francis Nesbella; and brother-in-law, David Finnecy.
Survivors include: his wife, Ruth "Rebecca" Sullivan Chevalier from Turners Falls, Mass., whom he married in 2002; three sons, Michael F. and his wife Marcy Haller, Mark R. and his wife Pamela, and Dennis W. and his wife Faythe, all of Erie; two daughters, Leslie Chevalier Slivka and husband Karl of Bedford, N.H., and Amy Chevalier Leemhuis of Erie; 16 grandchildren, Jilian (Michael) Krause, Dustin and Cory (Alyssa) Chevalier, Angela (Stephen) Chevalier-Nesbella, Elizabeth (Mark) Goodwin, and Joseph (Kelley) Chevalier, Timothy (Erin), Alexander, and Emily Slivka, Madelyn, Walter, Claire, Charles, and Robert Chevalier, and Sydney and Grant Leemhuis; also 14 great grandchildren, Michael J., William, and Robert Krause, Colby, Carson, and Bodhi Chevalier, Teresa, Margaret, and Peter Nesbella, Gavin Goodwin, Dylan and Emma Chevalier, and Ayla and Asher Slivka. In addition, he leaves a sister, Teresa Monahan of Lexington, Ky.; sister-in-law, Evelyn Finnecy of Erie; and brother-in-law, Bob Finnecy and wife Mary Ann of Queensbury, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, on West 38th and Greengarden, on Wednesday, October 2nd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and attend a prayer service there on Thursday, October 3rd at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass celebrated by Reverend Michael Ferrick, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Cathedral, 230 West 10th St., Erie. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Erie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Cathedral, 230 West 10th St., Erie, PA, 16501 Lakeland Hospice, 4635 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, or St. Mary's Asbury Ridge, 4855 W Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019