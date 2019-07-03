|
Walter J. Kubinski, age 92, of Erie, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born in Erie on April 20, 1927, the son of the late Walter and Sophie Franczkowski Kubinski.
Walter graduated from Academy High School in 1945 and almost immediately joined the United States Army and served during WWII. He worked for PennstanSupply Co. and later as a purchasing agent for George H. Althof Plumbing, retiring in 1992. During his retirement, he was a dedicated volunteer for over 25 years at the Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center, receiving special recognition for over 16,000 hours of voluntary service. Walter was an active member of Holy Rosary Church, serving as a head usher and organizer of Church events, including volunteer work at bingo and Church fundraisers. Walter and his brother, Ed, were well known as a competitive doubles tennis team, winning many tournaments throughout their tennis career. In addition, Walter enjoyed cycling, swimming, racquetball, and handball at the Downtown YMCA. Also, Walter was an enthusiastic polka dancer, but he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren making pierogi.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte C. Kohler Kubinski; his son, Terrance V. Kubinski; and his brother, Edward J. Kubinski.
Survivors include his twin sister, Helen Thiemann Cancilla; a son, Thomas Kubinski and his wife Debra;
two daughters, Karen Kaiser and her husband Daniel and Mary Spaeder and her husband Jay, all of Erie; his daughter-in-law, Ethel Kubinski of Harrisburg, PA.; his nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; his many nieces and nephews; and his dear friend, Don Bauer.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bickford Assisted Living for all the love and care they gave Walter.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Friday from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Memory Unit at Bickford Assisted Living - 1012 West Bayfront Parkway, Erie, PA 16507,Great Lakes Home Healthcare and Hospice -1700 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501, or to MercyTerrace Apartments - 430 E. Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA 16504.
