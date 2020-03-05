|
Walter John Druzak, age 82, of Erie, passed from this life to the next on February 29, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1937, to the late Walter and Jenny (Lach) Draszkiewicz (Druzak).
Walter, a/k/a "Sonny," attended Prep and East High Schools. He served in the Air Force and the Reserve Marine Corps and National Guard. He worked for Erie City Ironworks, Lord Manufacturing, and retired after 25 years from General Electric. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying his boats, ATVs, and hunting camp near Tidioute. After retirement, he did some volunteer work, did wood crafts with his wife, and bowled on a Senior League.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond and Ronald, sisters Diane Simon and Kimmy Sutton Mohika, grandson David Sutton, and stepdaughter Bonnie McElhenie Root.
Sonny is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 39 years Eileen Byers Druzak, children Gregory Druziak, Cindy Pollock (Dan), and Denise Ecke (Ernie), and his stepchildren Sharon McElhenie Colly (Richard) and Steven McElhenie. He was "grandpa" to his 17 combined grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his mother-in-law Mildred Byers who lived with them.
He will be greatly missed by his many cousins and friends.
A special "thank you" goes to Dr. Gadwani and the nurses in St. Vincent 4th floor ICU.
Relatives and friends are invited to Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Ave., Erie, PA 16504, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020