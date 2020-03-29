|
|
Walter Lee Carson, age 82, transitioned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1938, a son of the late William Henry and Willie Estelle Pinkston Carson.
Walter, worked at Kreskey's as a young man and retired from General Electric after 35 years of service.
Walter, loved fishing, bowling, cooking, traveling, his Westerns, and above all, being with his family and friends. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and could tell an awesome story!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William "Bay City," Edward "Fast Eddie," and Roosevelt "Sonny;" four sisters, Willie Belle Carson, Evelyn Carson Williams, Dorothy Carson Lofton, and Johnie Mae Carson Ward; His lifelong friends, Perry Keys, Sr., and Lawrence Wright; and special companion, Dorothy A. Morgan.
He is survived by his former wife, Alvina Dantzler; and his children, Charles Carson, Jerome H. Carson, Lawrence D. Carson (Sandra), Richard D. Williams, Brian Morgan, Jason Williams (Octavia), Linda Brooks (Edward), Wanda Carson, Anita Williams, Dana Williams, Robyn Williams, and Patricia Rhodes; and very special niece, Yvonne Carson; Seven brothers, Robert Carson (Barbara), of Tampa, Florida, Anthony Carson (Gwen), Charles Carson (Bert), Gary Carson (Jackie), James Carson (Donna), Craig Carson, all of Erie, and Aaron Carson (Jackie), of Atlanta Georgia; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his lifelong friends, Esker (Big Man) Smith, and James (Mickey) Atkinson.
Family and friends are invited to view the online live-stream of Walter's private service on the Facebook page of Burton Funeral Homes, www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc" target="_blank">(www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc) on Monday March 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020