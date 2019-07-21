|
Walter M. Spichiger, 75, of North East, Pa., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born on April 18, 1944 in Zurich, Switzerland a son of the late Hermann and Margrit Biedermann Spichiger.
For many years, Walter was a local referee for Junior Varsity and Elementary School Soccer.
Walter is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Farnen Spichiger, one son, Sven Erik Spichiger and his wife Kuen of Washington, three daughters, Nicole Gough and her husband Danny of Florida, Kirsten West and her husband Forrest of Wisconsin and Lea Barger and her husband Jamie of Pennsylvania and his brother, Robert Spichiger and his wife Gabi of Switzerland. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Sean, Isaac, Lin-Ling, William, Benjamin, Daisy, Amos, Jeremiah, Jael, Jerome, Samuel, Wilson and Margaret.
At Walter's request private services will be held at the convenience of his family. W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa., is in care of funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the charity of ones choice. To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 21, 2019