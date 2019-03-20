|
|
Walter R. Chapman, age 99, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Elmwood Gardens. He was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on May 24, 1919, a son of the late Russell and Gladys Chapman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Chapman in 2002; and one daughter-in-law, Cindy Chapman.
Walter proudly served his country as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy during WWII. He went on to earn his Master's degree in Engineering and eventually started his own company, Air-Con Inc. in 1969. He would oversee the company for over twenty years, until his retirement, and succession by his family. He enjoyed square dancing and flying over the Erie skies. In retirement, Walter stayed very active and was a member of LifeWorks Erie and Joe's Gym.
He is survived by six sons, Walter R. (Sharon) Chapman Jr., John Chapman, Donald Chapman, Stephen (Kristi) Chapman, Robert (Bettye) Chapman and Richard (Jeanne) Chapman; grandchildren, Peter, Jeffryes, Scott, Kaitlyn, Amelia, Samuel, Hillary and Claire Rebecca; and great-grandchildren, Asher, Elena, Genevieve, Adeline, and one on the way.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army - Erie Chapter, at P.O. Box 737, Erie, PA 16512.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 20, 2019