Walter T. Jozefczyk, age 66, of Millcreek, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. Born in Erie, on June 7, 1953, the son of Elizabeth (Toskin) Jozefczyk and the late Walter J. Jozefczyk.
Walt retired as a supervisor from Long Fence in Capitol Heights, Maryland. In retirement he worked part time as the zoning and permit officer in Wesleyville. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, boater, NASCAR fan and a motorcycle enthusiast. He loved his children and grandchildren, always accepting their hugs and kisses.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Victor Cortes and great-nephew, Ryan A. Sorensen.
Walt is survived by his mother, his wife, Suzanne M. (Bootes) Jozefczyk, his children, Jody Jozefczyk (Christine), Brian Jozefczyk (Linda), Holly Buchannon, Ronald Bootes (Danielle), Kristy Cantrell (Eric) and Tony Bootes (Missy), thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sisters, Patti Herrick (Dale) and Mary Ann Spencer (Richard), and many nieces and nephews.
Walt will be sadly missed by all.
Friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until the time of a service at 8 p.m. with Msgr. Dan Arnold. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019