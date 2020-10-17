Walter "Tino" Thomas was born on October 2, 1938, in Nashville, Tenn. He transitioned from this earthly life on October 10, 2020, in Erie, Pa.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Word of Life Christian Church, 660 Hess Avenue, Erie, PA 16503. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Bishop Dwane Brock, eulogist. Interment will be private.
Arrangement are entrusted to House of Paradise Cremation and Funeral Services Inc., www.houseofparadisefuneralservices.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.