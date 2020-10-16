Walter "Tino" Thomas was born on October 2, 1938, in Nashville, Tenn., and went home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020, in Erie, Pa.
Walter grew up in Nashville then moved to Detroit, Mich. as an adolescent to live with his Auntie Nobella Thomas. Walter was a very smart young man that skipped grades throughout high school. Walter completed school and then entered the military in the Air Force. Walter went on to meet his wife Katherine Thomas. Walter and Katherine shared and cared for six children. Walter worked on cars as a mechanic and loved working with his hands as a carpenter. Walter was also known as a professional student because he obtained many certifications over the years in fields like, welding, construction, and truck driving. Walter moved to Gary, Indiana where he worked in the Operation of Engineers and the Construction Industry. Walter went on to meet Mary Hosey in1972. He and Mary shared five children. Walter moved to Erie, Pa. in 1987 and worked as an engineer at Kaiser Aluminum. Walter was saved as a young man and again as an adult. He was a faithful member of Victory Christian Center where he resides under the teachings of Bishop Dwayne Brock. Walter was a man that cherished his family. He was the go to person when you needed to talk to someone. He always knew what to say no matter what the circumstance. He was humorous, kind, intelligent and always put a smile on your face.
He was preceded in death by his mother Magdelene Thomas-Simmons and stepfather Herold Simmons, brothers Richard Simmons and Nobel Marshall Simmons, his son Walter Thomas Jr., his granddaughter Trinese Hosey and great-grandson Trijuan Williams.
He leaves to cherish his siblings Samuel Thomas, Maggie Herolene White, Edward Simmons, Herold Edward Simmons Jr, Nobella Simmons, Charlene Simmons and his children Arneal (Elaine) Thomas, Kathy Thomas, Carol Thomas, Ignacio Thomas, Brian Thomas, Brennan Thomas, Chequeta (Steven) Knight, Tikedra Thomas, Valetta Hosey, Sheila (Ellis) Bryant and Levetta Hosey. He will also be missed by his multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Walter was loved and cherished by all. He was an inspiration to many family members and friends. Walter will be greatly missed by all.
Arrangements are entrusted to House of Paradise Cremation and Funeral Services Inc.
