Walter William "Bill" Brown, age 76, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at LECOM Sr. Living Center.
He was born in Pasadena, Calif. on November 12, 1943, son of the late Walter W. and Margaret Stroschein Brown.
Bill graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1961. He worked 20 years as a journeyman plumber out of the local union hall for several local plumbing contractors. Bill then went on to work as a plumber for the Erie School District, retiring in 2006 after 20 years. He had been an avid fisherman for years and was a former member of Commodore Perry Yacht Club. Bill was also a lifetime member of the Moniuszko Club.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Jane Snyder Brown. They would have celebrated their 56th anniversary on June 27, 2020. He is further survived by two children, Craig Brown of North East, and Jennifer Mallory (Thomas) of Edinboro; six grandchildren, Madison and Joshua Brown of Strongsville, Ohio; Megan Panella (Ryan) of Erie, Noelle, Brett and April Mallory of Edinboro; one great-grandson, Anthony Panella; one sister, Debra Neugebauer (Tim); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Gabbard and Peggy Pohl.
At the family's request, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
