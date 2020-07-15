Wanda Jean Smith Lowery, age 62, born in Erie, Pa., on May 8, 1958, passed away on July 9, 2020, peacefully, in the comfort of her home, with family.
She was the daughter of the late Steve M. Sr. and Betty J. Reed-Smith.
Wanda was a graduate of Academy High School and a former dedicated employee of GE, Jerilu Pages Fruit & Produce, Country Fair. She was a member of Second Baptist Church all her life.
She loved spending time with family, reading, crocheting, playing cards and slot machines, completing cross word puzzles, and listening to gospel music and blues.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her sisters, Linda D. Gamble, Ola Mae Smith, Estella Mae Jackson, and a brother, Sherwood Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Tyrone Lowery, Sr., four children, James Knight, Ishia Knight, Tyrone Lowery Jr., and Roosevelt Lowery, 12 grandchildren, Marisha, Shiquita, Jadaka, Sh'Niya, Iz'John, Kaezon, Tyrone III, James, Mahogani, Roy'Ale, Roosalina, and Roosevelt Jr., and three great-grandchildren.
Five sisters, Georgeann (Charles) Carter, Miranda (Anthony) Brooks, Cornelia (Ferris) Beard, Gloria Potter, and Joycelyn (Cory) McCray and five brothers, Steve Smith Jr., Shawn Smith, Troy (Latasha) Smith Sr., Ira Smith, and Shannon Smith Sr. also survive
Services will be held at the Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504, with Rev. LaMont Higginbottom, Pastor. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., with aHomegoing celebration following at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Darrold Hobson, eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed and everyone must wear a mask.
