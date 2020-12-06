1/2
Wanda (Lesnicki, Crotty) Kowalczyk
1924 - 2020
Wanda Lesnicki Crotty Kowalczyk, 96, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Bickford of Presque Isle Bay.

She was born in Conemaugh, Pa. on April 14, 1924, daughter of the late Walenty and Katherine Fabin Lesnicki.

Wanda enjoyed reading, baking and sewing. During the war, she worked at Lord Mfg, and then Talon Fastener and then she retired from the PA Liquor Stores. She was a member of St. John The Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William C. Crotty (1961) and her second husband, Edward R. Kowalczyk (1993), a brother William Lesnicki, a sister Jeanne Gumoski, and a sister-in-law, Stella Lesnicki.

She is survived by her daughters, Marlene Brannon and her husband Randy Gaiser, and Michele Crotty, one granddaughter, Marissa Brannon, three great- grandchildren, Layne, Dawson and Grace, a niece Karen Lesnicki and many cousins.

Friends may attend a Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen or to St. John the Baptist Church.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.

Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Ashley Ritter
