Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wanda's life story with friends and family

Share Wanda's life story with friends and family

Wanda Lesnicki Crotty Kowalczyk, 96, a resident of Bickford Senior Living passed away there on December 1, 2020. Arrangements will be announced Sunday by the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store