Wanda Lou Gieringer, nee Fischer, passed away peacefully in Okatie, S.C., on June 11th, 2019.
Wanda was born in Erie, Pa. on February 25th, 1943. She was the daughter of William Waugh Fischer, Jr. and Dorothy Wandell Fischer.
Wanda graduated from Harborcreek High School in 1961 and from Edinboro University in 1965.
On June 24, 1966, Wanda married Robert Donald Gieringer (Bob), who survives her. In addition to Bob, Wanda is survived by her three children, Brian Gieringer, DeAnne Walker, and Kristin Minor (Jim); four grandchildren, Matthew Walker, Mitchell Walker, J. D. Minor, and Kaitlyn Minor; and a brother, Bill Fischer, III.
Wanda was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Whether her husband's career took her to Rome, GA, or London, UK, she always managed to create a warm home for her family. She was active both in her children's education and in her community as a contributing member in the Hamot Hospital Aid Society in Erie. She loved being a grandmother and taught everyone how to give all of their love to their family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family will hold a private celebration of Wanda's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Foundation Fighting Blindness.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 15, 2019