Wanda Louise Sandrock Ames, age 72, of Erie, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Venus, Pa., on January 21, 1947, the daughter of the late Clyde and Melba Reed Sandrock.
Wanda was a 1964 graduate of Cranberry High School. She worked as an LPN for the Erie Homes for Children and Adults for 25 years, where she loved her residents. In addition to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her job was her passion in life.
Wanda is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Ronald Ames; her children: Leeann Brown (Stephen), Loren Ames and Nicole McKay (Nick); one sister, Suzi Siegel; three brothers: Thomas, Ted and Todd Sandrock; her loving grandchildren whom she was the world to: Shayne Clark, Perry Ames (Kristan), Isaac Clark (Emily), Marissa Rodriguez (Cody), Ismael Rodriguez, Jr. (DeShauna), Aliyah Rodriguez, Carmen Rodriguez, DeJesus Rodriguez, Amber McKay, Jada Ames, Christian Keiper and Zakariah McKay; her 12 great-grandchildren who also adored her, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there conducted by Rev. Lucas Danowski. Private interment will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 16, 2019