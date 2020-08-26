1/1
Wanda Marie Boyko
1925 - 2020
Wanda Marie Boyko, age 94, of Cambridge Springs, Pa. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Theodor and Josephine Pauline (Shirey) Iversen.

She married Louis James Boyko on May 17, 1950. He preceded her in death in January 1995.

In addition to being a homemaker, Wanda worked alongside her husband for many years in his carpentry business. She enjoyed gardening, reading, participating in Bible study and traveling the backroads of America.

She is survived by six of her seven children, Juanita Brooks of Columbus, Ohio, Pauline Sonowski (James) of Wooster, Ohio, Mary Rozic (Thomas) of Slippery Rock, Pa., James Boyko of Cambridge Springs, Pa., Ruth Darcangelo (Terry D) of Cambridge Springs, Pa. and Thomas Boyko (Kim) of Largo, Fla. She is also survived by several grandchildren, Jodi Hartstine (Jeff), Bobbie Jo Brooks, Paul Sonowski (Cynthia), Clayton Rozic (Kelly), Rebecca Schano (Ned), Christoper Rozic, Susan Boyko, Katie Burnett, Steven Parkin (Dyan), Terry J. Darcangelo, Rochelle Schell (Dan), Rachel Epperson (Jason), Tina Ehrenkaufer (Tim); 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Also surviving are two sisters, Anita Hall of Union City, Pa. and Lorraine Wilson of Lucerne Valley, Calif.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis; one son, Edward Boyko, two grandsons, Michael James Davis and Adam Wesley Parkin and a brother, Chris Iversen.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Cambridge Springs Presbyterian Church, 338 S. Main St., Cambridge Springs, PA 16403. A service will take place at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Tommy O'Leary officiating. Burial will take place immediately following in Venango Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Wanda's honor to Cambridge Springs Presbyterian Church, 338 S. Main St., Cambridge Springs, PA 16403. Please sign Wanda's online guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Cambridge Springs Presbyterian Church
AUG
28
Service
01:00 PM
Cambridge Springs Presbyterian Church
AUG
28
Burial
Venango Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home & Crematory
614 Baldwin St
Meadville, PA 16335
(814) 724-7860
