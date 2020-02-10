Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Wanda Rose Mikolajczyk "Tootsie" "Toodie" Brunner


1941 - 2020
Wanda Rose Mikolajczyk "Tootsie" "Toodie" Brunner Obituary
Wanda Rose "Tootsie" "Toodie" Mikolajczyk Brunner, 78 of Erie, born October, 29, 1941, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her three children, and granddaughter, after a brief illness.

Wanda was a lifelong resident of Erie. As a young woman, Wanda worked at Firch Baking Co. and Marx Toys in Erie. In the 1960's Wanda decided to leave the outside workforce to raise a family, which she devoted all her energy to.

Wanda had many roles throughout her life. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a hard worker. Wanda was a long time member of Henderson United Methodist Church where she actively volunteered in the office, food pantry and the choir. She was also a former Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader. Wanda was a devoted democrat who worked the polls every election for decades. No matter what role she was in, Wanda treated every one she met with love, kindness and respect.

The most important thing to Wanda was her family. However, she also enjoyed crafts, cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles and going to Hamtramck when visiting family in Detroit. She loved nature and enjoyed watching the wildlife and animals around her.

This good-hearted women leaves us to join her husband, Thomas Gerald Brunner; mother, Wanda Pytlarz Mikolajczyk Isner; father, Andrew Mikolajczyk: and brothers, Stanley and Joseph Mikolajczyk and John Isner.

Wanda is lovingly survived by her children, Thomas Allen Brunner (Jayne) of Jamestown, N.Y., Amie Brunner Kowalczyk and Beth Brunner Lockwood, both of Erie; her siblings; David and Robert Isner (Gloria), and Kathy Hair (Bruce); nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Wanda will be missed by many.

Friends and family can celebrate Wanda's life and mourn her passing at the Dusckas Funeral Home, 2607 Buffalo Rd. on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 6 p.m., conducted by Rev. Mary Stewart. A private interment will be held.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2020
