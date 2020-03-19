|
Wanda V. Dylewski Reszkowski, 102, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at LECOM Senior Living Center, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
She was born on February 24, 1918, daughter of the late Andrew and Sophia Wernicki Dylewski.
A lifelong resident of Erie and member of Holy Trinity Church, she was married for 52 years to the late Edward Reszkowski. Together they enjoyed dancing, bowling, fishing, and playing cards
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Genevieve Matlak and Elizabeth Kupczyk and one brother, Theodore Dylewski.
She is survived by two sons, Edward T. Reszkowski (Cindy) of Erie, Jerry Reszkowski (Barb) of Oil City, and a daughter, Dorothy Wassel (Lance) of Wattsburg; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces.
Due to federally mandated guidelines on limiting public gatherings, calling hours and a Funeral Mass will be private, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.
