Warren Alan Ross, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Elmwood Gardens. He was born in Corry, Pa., on April 12, 1936, a son of the late Warren Alexander and Helen Peterson Ross. He married Mary Ann Brown Ross on July 7, 1990, who survives.
Warren graduated from Corry High School. He worked as an auto mechanic at several locations for over 50 years. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Ushers Society, VFW Post 470, the Siebenbuerger Club, Knights of Saint John, South Erie Turners, and previously bowled in the "Grandpa's League." He enjoyed bowling, puzzles, working on cars, and drinking beer.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his four children, Becky Severance and her husband Mike of Erie, Daniel Ross of Manchester, Tenn., Gary Ross and his wife Vicky of Erie, and Sandra Cornman of Erie; a sister Kay Wojtaszek of Corry; a sister-in-law Cheryl Pitto and her husband Dave of Erie; two brother-in-laws, Robert Brown and his wife Madonna of Masury, Ohio and Walter Brown and his wife Shelly of Erie; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Miles.
At Warren's request, no services will be observed. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt and Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, Pa 16504.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Please visit SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the book of memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.