Warren H. Sweet, age 81, of Erie, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was the son of the late Clifford and Geraldine (Lamb) Sweet.
Warren served in the United States Navy and was formerly employed by General Electric in various management roles for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and was an auto racing sports enthusiast and a Duke Blue Devils fan.
Warren is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce (Schultz) Sweet whom he married on January 2, 1959; children, Barbara Sweet, Norman Sweet (Sandra), Brenda Widger (David), and Warren Sweet; a sister, Sandra Forringer; and grandchildren, Daniel, Abigail, Jacob, Samuel, Ryan, and Sarah.
Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lawrence Park United Methodist Church, 4015 Niagara Place, Erie, PA 16511.
