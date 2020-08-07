1/1
Warren H. Sweet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren H. Sweet, age 81, of Erie, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was the son of the late Clifford and Geraldine (Lamb) Sweet.

Warren served in the United States Navy and was formerly employed by General Electric in various management roles for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and was an auto racing sports enthusiast and a Duke Blue Devils fan.

Warren is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce (Schultz) Sweet whom he married on January 2, 1959; children, Barbara Sweet, Norman Sweet (Sandra), Brenda Widger (David), and Warren Sweet; a sister, Sandra Forringer; and grandchildren, Daniel, Abigail, Jacob, Samuel, Ryan, and Sarah.

Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lawrence Park United Methodist Church, 4015 Niagara Place, Erie, PA 16511.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elkin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
I’m sorry to hear about Warren’s passing and want to share my condolences to the family. Warren was a good person and will be missed.
Bruce Bloomster
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved