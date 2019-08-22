|
Warren L. Boyd, 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Webster, Pa., in August of 1935, a son of the late Fred and Lillian Young Boyd.
Warren graduated from Webster High School and went on to graduate from Waynesburg College, where he earned his B.S. in Education. Warren served in the United States Army and earned his Master's in Education from Indiana University of PA. He was a teacher in the Norwin School District for over 30 years and was a member of South Harborcreek United Methodist Church. He belonged to the Linesville Sportsmen's Club and enjoyed fishing and golfing.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Shirley J. Orndoff Boyd; one son, Gary Boyd and his wife, Renee of Leroy, N.Y.; one daughter, Cindy Shelley and her husband, Brian, of Erie; four grandchildren, Alex Shelley, Nicole Sailer, Robert Hayes, and Ashley Rivera; and three great-grandchildren, Julia, Lucas, and Leo.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services there at 12 noon. Burial with full military honors will follow in North East Cemetery.
