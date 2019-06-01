|
Warren "W" C. Aylsworth, age 76, of Meadville, passed away May 30, 2019.
He was employed by LORD Corporation for 41 years as a Supervisor of Inventory Control.
Calling hours will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home, 614 Baldwin St. Meadville, PA 16335. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 with Pastor Alice McClymonds officiating.
Burial will be in Greendale Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 1, 2019