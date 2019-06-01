Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home & Crematory
614 Baldwin St
Meadville, PA 16335
(814) 724-7860
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home & Crematory
614 Baldwin St
Meadville, PA 16335
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home & Crematory
614 Baldwin St
Meadville, PA 16335
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Aylsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren W. C. Aylsworth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Warren W. C. Aylsworth Obituary
Warren "W" C. Aylsworth, age 76, of Meadville, passed away May 30, 2019.

He was employed by LORD Corporation for 41 years as a Supervisor of Inventory Control.

Calling hours will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home, 614 Baldwin St. Meadville, PA 16335. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 with Pastor Alice McClymonds officiating.

Burial will be in Greendale Cemetery with full military honors.

Please sign Warren's guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now