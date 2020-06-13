Reverend Wayne E. Sova
1947 - 2020
Reverend Wayne E. Sova, age 73, an avid reader who loved his family, passed away at his home, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on June 4, 1947.

Wayne graduated from Berea College in Berea, Ky. He received a Master of Divinity from Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Mo. He went on later to receive a Master of Arts in Theology from Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, N.Y. in 1999. Wayne was ordained at Freidens U.C.C. in Syracuse, N.Y. on September 17, 1972. He served churches in Guys Mills, Altoona, and Pleasantville, Pa. and pastored St. Paul's U.C.C. on Indian Church Road in Buffalo, N.Y. for 22 years until his retirement. During his retirement, Wayne enjoyed serving Sundays at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Cranesville, Pa. and as a greeter at the Dusckas Funeral Home.

On August 22, 1970, Wayne married Cheri Stull. They had two daughters, Noelle (Jon) Lammers and Lynelle (Brian) Nowakowski. He was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Brenna, Connor, Paige, and Jack Lammers, and Emma Nowakowski. He is further survived by one sister, Karen (Bill) O'Mara; and one brother, Rev. Richard Sova.

A private Memorial Service will be held at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 13, 2020.
June 12, 2020
Our Memories of Wayne and the eulogy he gave for our family. (Richard Stull). So Sorry for your loss. Your in our Hearts, our Thoughts, and our Prayers. Love to all. Marlene Stull and Cheryl Browning
Cheryl Browning
Family
