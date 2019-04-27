|
Wayne G. Loughner, 68, of Conneautville, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born on September 14, 1950, a son of the late Robert "Bud" and Ruth (Jomo) Loughner.
He married Laura Carr on February 6, 1992, who survives him.
Wayne was drafted to the United States Air Force directly following graduation from Conneaut Valley High School. He proudly served his country for four years. He attended Slippery Rock University prior to working at various jobs in the community. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years.
In addition to his family and friends, he loved his Cleveland sports teams. He loved being an athlete in high school and continued being athletic throughout life. He belonged to several leagues, including golf, bowling and darts. Above all, his favorite pastime was attending countless concerts, especially Bruce Springsteen.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Katelin Morgan Loughner and Kendell Paige Loughner, two sisters Cheryl Loughner (Ron) Matz and Karen Loughner (Marc) Fox, an aunt Wanda Loughner, several niece, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at McCauley Funeral Home, 1405 Main St., Conneautville. There will be a graveside service, with military honors, on Saturday, May 4, at 3:00 p.m. at Rundelltown Cemetery, Rundelltown Road Conneautville, PA 16406.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Conneautville American Legion Post 615, 909 Main St. Conneautville, PA 16406, or to Springboro VFD, 176 N. Main St., Springboro, PA 16435. All arrangements are under the care of McCauley Funeral Home, 1405 Main Street, Conneautville, PA 16406.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 27, 2019