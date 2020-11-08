Wayne G. Naylor, age 86, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Liberty Borough, Pa. on December 17, 1933, a son of the late Fred and Elizabeth (Wargo) Naylor.
Wayne attended Millcreek High School and worked as a machinist at various manufacturing companies throughout his career.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and cooking.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rose M (Maguire) Naylor; and six children: Kathleen (Robert) Dana of Erie, David (Renee) Naylor of Ohio, James (Cheryl) Naylor of Erie, Thomas (Alexandria) Naylor of Pennsylvania, Susan (Joe) Cerri of Iowa, and Robert Naylor and partner Christopher Rufo of Erie. He is further survived by a total of 43 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Naylor; and a brother, Alfred Naylor.
Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie.
Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Fire Department, 5310 W. Lake Rd. #2869, Erie, PA 16505.
.