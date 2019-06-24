|
RIPLEY, N.Y. - Wayne L. Babcock, 66, of Welch Hill Rd, Ripley, N.Y., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at home with his family by his side following a brief illness.
Wayne was born on August 1, 1952, in Westfield, N.Y., the son of the late Gladyn and Mildred (Meeder) Babcock.
He was a 1970 graduate of Ripley Central School and had been an area resident all his life. He was raised on a Dairy Farm, where he learned the value of having a great work ethic. Wayne was a hard working man who enjoyed a 45 year career in the automotive repair and tire service business known as Babcock Service Center, located on West Main Street in Westfield. It is estimated that during that time, Wayne changed over 175, 000 tires for his customers.
Wayne was a lifetime member of the Ripley Rod and Gun Club and was a life member of the NRA. He was a skilled Trap Shooter who participated in AA and AAA Trap Shoots. He was an accomplished woodworker. Wayne loved to make people smile and had a wonderful sense of humor. Above all else, Wayne was a dedicated family man; he provided his family with terrific memories of family vacations, camping and RV-ing. He was a loving husband, devoted father and very proud grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Susan (Hunt) Babcock, whom he married on August 7, 1971, and their children, Shawn (Andrea) Babcock of Westfield, N.Y., Wende (Andrew) Lescynski of Lakewood, N.Y. and Marc Babcock of Ripley, N.Y. Wayne is further survived by his grandchildren, Bret, Bradley, Ava and Charlotte Babcock and Evan Lescynski, as well as by his brother, Bryan Babcock of Herkimer, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his infant son, Aaron Babcock and by his brother and sister-in-law Dale and Trudy Babcock.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Wayne's life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Ripley Rod and Gun Club, 9820 Rod and Gun Road, Ripley, NY 14775.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Ripley Rod and Gun Club, 9820 Rod and Gun Road, or to the Ripley Hose Company, 15 S State St., both in Ripley, NY 14775.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mason Funeral Home, 37 Clinton St., Westfield, NY 14787.
