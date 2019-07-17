|
|
Ripley, N.Y.
Wayne L. Babcock, 66, of Welch Hill Rd., Ripley, N.Y. passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at home with his family by his side following a brief illness.
He is the son of the late Gladyn and Mildred (Meeder) Babcock, husband of Susan (Hunt) Babcock, father of Shawn (Andrea) Babcock, Wende (Andrew) Lescynski and Marc Babcock and the late Aaron Babcock, grandfather of Bret, Bradley, Ava and Charlotte Babcock and Evan Lescynski, and brother of Bryan Babcock and the late Dale (Trudy) Babcock.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Wayne's life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Ripley Rod and Gun Club, 9820 Rod and Gun Road, Ripley, NY 14775.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Ripley Rod and Gun Club, 9820 Rod and Gun Road, or to the Ripley Hose Company, 15 S. State St., both in Ripley, New York 14775.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mason Funeral Home, 37 Clinton St., Westfield, NY 14787.
Log on to www.masonfuneral.com to send the Babcock family a message of sympathy, to light a Memorial Candle or for further information.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 17, 2019