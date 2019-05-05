|
|
Wayne Leighton King, age 85, of Erie, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
He was born on February 16, 1934, in Union Township, Crawford County, Pa., son of the late Glenn and Phoebe Bechtold King.
Wayne was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, in Lincolnville, Pa., class of 1953. He then served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956, CO. A. 30th Tank Bn., Fort Knox, Ky. He was stationed in Germany on the Germany-Czechoslovakia border. Upon completion of tour in Germany, he was involved with the making of a training film for future tank drivers.
He married Loretta Ann Young on April 13, 1957.
Wayne was employed for 26 years at Bucyrus Erie, and was the final Bucyrus Erie employee to be inducted into the 25-year service club. He worked at General Electric until his retirement in May of 2000.
Wayne was awarded the Future Farmers of America Degree of Keystone Farmers, in January of 1953. Only one person per year is bestowed this award at the FFA State Convention, in Harrisburg, Pa.
Designing and making beautiful oak furniture for family and friends was a great passion of Wayne's. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time at camp in the mountains of Western Warren County, Pa. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and American Legion, Carl Neff Post 0571, in Wesleyville, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack King, and three sisters, Audrey King, Arlene Snyder, and Virginia Ellen Woodward.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta, two sons, Kirk L. (Kimberly) King, of Erie, Pa. and Kevin Robert King, of Girard, Pa., two daughters, Karen Lee (Gordon) Webb, of Mississippi and Kristin Lee King, of Erie, Pa., four granddaughters, Amy (David) Brzuz, Heidi Webb, Kara (Tony) Schwein, and Callie (Jason) Bax, and three grandsons, James (Michelle) Elkin, Craig Webb, and Daniel King.
Twelve great-grandchildren, Aiden and Maddox Brzuz, James and Ryan Elkin, Hunter Tombaugh, Gunner, Gage, and Olivia Bax, Taylor Lynn King, Lilyannah and Brooklyn Schwein, two brothers, Richard King, of Harborcreek, Pa. and Willard (Linda) King, of Boise, Idaho, as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.
Private burial will be in Loomis Cemetery, Lincolnville, Pa.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019