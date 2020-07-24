Wayne M. Altimus, age 93, of Harborcreek, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
He was born in Nanty-Glo, Pa. on October 26, 1926, son of the late Nicholas and Jenny Altimus.
Wayne was employed at Skinner Engine prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in WWII in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He loved to tinker and could make or fix anything. Wayne also loved to fish and do puzzles of any kind. He and his wife, Dorothy, whom he adored, were very hospitable and would do anything for anyone. They often volunteered at the Salvation Army.
Wayne is survived by one daughter, Beverly Jones (Chesley); one son, Dennis Altimus (Roberta); four grandchildren, David Lefebre (Anne), Kimberly Jones (Jason), Chad Altimus (Kimberly) and Nathan Lefebre; five great-grandchildren, and many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Altimus; and two brothers, Von and Pat Altimus.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the Erie Crawford County Veterans Detail. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
