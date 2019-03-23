Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Wayne Newman Obituary
Wayne Newman, age 58, of Lake City, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019. He was born on August 3rd, 1960, a son to the late Morris Edward Newman and Marie Jane Newman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Marie Newman; and also his best friends, Tim Harris and Dave Roche.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary (Dombrowski) Newman, of Lake City; his son, Wayne Dombrowski, wife Francine; and beloved Grandson, Vincent Dombrowski, all of Pittsburgh; his sister, Norma Newman and her husband and Wayne's best friend, Ed Mowrey; his nieces, Lisa Merva and Shannon Turkmen; and his extended Dombrowski family, who will miss him dearly.

Wayne was a core machinist at Urick foundry for 39 years. He took pride in being one of the hardest workers at his shop. He was a huge NASCAR fan and collector. He enjoyed golf on the weekends, weather permitting or not. He loved relaxing to music in the afternoons. He cherished all animals, especially his dog, Bristol and two cats, CC and Baby. One of his favorite things to do was take his grandson driving on the tractor.

Friends are invited to visit at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., and may attend prayers there on Monday at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Leave a note for the family at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 23, 2019
