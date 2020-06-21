Wendell A. Young, age 70, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Erie on December 15, 1949, son of the late Warren and Arline Young.
Wendell was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and attended Penn State University. He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving in the Vietnam War. For many years, Wendell worked as a rigger on the Flagship Niagara and enjoyed many trips with them. He liked traveling and seeing most of the world. He was also a bartender at Park Place until his retirement.
Wendell is survived by two sisters, Marcia Horton (Cecil) and Janice Young; one brother, Kevin Young; best friends, Chris Smith Holowienkol, Barry Baer and Chuck Kobel; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Cassandra.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.