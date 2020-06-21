Wendell A. Young
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendell A. Young, age 70, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Erie on December 15, 1949, son of the late Warren and Arline Young.

Wendell was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and attended Penn State University. He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving in the Vietnam War. For many years, Wendell worked as a rigger on the Flagship Niagara and enjoyed many trips with them. He liked traveling and seeing most of the world. He was also a bartender at Park Place until his retirement.

Wendell is survived by two sisters, Marcia Horton (Cecil) and Janice Young; one brother, Kevin Young; best friends, Chris Smith Holowienkol, Barry Baer and Chuck Kobel; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Cassandra.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved