Wendell B. "Charlie" Irwin
1958 - 2020
Wendell B. "Charlie" Irwin, age 62, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born in Erie on February 7, 1958, son of the late Harold Irwin and Cecile Deogard.

Charlie previously worked in the field of lawn care and repairing cars and other small motors. He loved music and enjoyed singing karaoke, playing pool, dancing, watching old westerns, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Irwin; three children, James Farley, Frank Farley, and Daniel Farley; three sisters, Darrian Sanford (Tim), Kim Irwin, and Nora Mann; one brother, John Irwin (Bonnie); nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Green and Eva Swab; three brothers, Bill, Rick and Randy Irwin.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. A private interment will be held.

Contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
