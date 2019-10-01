|
Wendell W. "Wedge" Watters, age 88, of Girard, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Tyrone, Pa., on October 31, 1930, a son of the late John and Geraldine Woomer Watters.
He attended Tyrone High School, leaving to enlist in the Unites States Marine Corps to serve during the Korean War. Wedge wrestled on the Quantico Wresting team in 1949-1950, and wrestled NCAA and US Olympian wrestler Gus DeAugustino
Wedge received his high school GED through the Marine Corps Institute and graduated from Penn State Behrend in Business Management. He worked as a salesman for Lorillard Tobacco Company for 28 years before retiring.
Wedge was a life member of the Girard American Legion Post #494 and had been a member of their championship drill team. He was also the organizer and first advisor of Sons of American Legion Squadron (S.A.L.S) #494, and had served as past member of both the Executive Committee and Board of Directors and was a longtime service officer. Wedge served as chairman and fundraiser for the Veterans Memorial on Vine St.; he was also the co-chairman and parade chairman of the last V.J. celebration held in August of 1957 in Girard. During the 1950s and 1960s, he belonged the NY-Penn Judges Association as a judge for local drum and bugle competitions, and was the chairman of the 29th District Convention of American Legion Drum Corp contest in 1962.
He was the last PTA president at Battles Memorial School and the first president at Elk Valley School.
Wedge was a former member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Fairview, and attended Erie Cursillo #141.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Kathryn, Byron, Howard, Enid, Marzella Gunsallies and Kathryn, Tresse, Geraldine "Sis," John, Gerald and Charles Watters.
Wedge is survived by his three sons, Wendell "Jeff" Watters and his wife Mary Ann of Erie, Dale Watters of Girard and Jay "Poncho" Watters and his wife Cheryl of E. Springfield; and his dear friend and companion, Delora "Tootie" Knorr. He is further survived by six grandchildren, Jamie, Dale II, Alysha, Bryan, Eric and Aaron; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service there on Friday at 10 a.m. in the All Faith Chapel.
Burial will be at Girard Cemetery, with full military honors.
The family would like to thank Tootie, Debbie, Kathy, Carol, Brianna and Kim for their amazing care and compassion shown to Wedge and his family the last three weeks.
Memorials may be made to the Sons of Girard American Legion Post #494, 42 Wall St., Girard, PA 16417.
