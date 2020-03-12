|
|
Wendy Mantsch Knepper, 45, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday March 9, 2020. She was born on April 28, 1974.
Wendy graduated from McDowell High School and went on to earn her B.S. in Psychology and Early Childhood Education from Elmira College. She was the owner of First Class Flooring and co-owner of Mudry Floor Systems. Wendy was a very outgoing woman, devoted mother, and proud business owner. She enjoyed being physically fit, working, and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins. She lit up a room when she entered. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her dad, John P. Mantsch, in 1999 and stepdad, Thomas Fortuna, in 2019.
Wendy is survived by her son, Conner, and daughter, Chloe, and their devoted father, Rich Knepper. She is also survived by her mother, Lois Mantsch Fortuna, three brothers, John Mantsch and his wife Erika, Andrew Mantsch, and Timothy Mantsch and his wife Ally, sister, Heidi Mantsch, and stepbrother, Michael Fortuna and his wife Lindsay. She is also survived by nieces, Olivia, Sophie and Lily Mantsch and nephews, Jack Mantsch and Everett, Camden and Nolan Fortuna.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services there at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home, for Conner and Chloe's future educational needs.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2020