|
|
Wesley C. Herbol, 85, of Fairview, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born on May 18, 1933, in Erie, a son of the late Henry C. and Maude (Luther) Herbol.
He graduated from the Blair Academy, in Blairstown, N.J. in 1951. Following high school, Wesley received a B.A. in Economics in 1955 from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Ill.
Wesley served in the United States Navy, where he began flight training in Pensacola, Fla., and later Jet training at Kingsville, Texas, where he received his "wings of gold" on October 26, 1955.
He was the assigned to Flight Squadron, VF-11, "Red Rippers" based out of Jacksonville, Fla., and served with the Sixth Fleet on the USS Essex (CV-9), piloting F2H4 Banshees. He was one of 100 pilots in the Sixth Fleet who qualified as an all-weather carrier for nuclear delivery. Following active duty, he remained in Naval Reserves, serving with the Supreme Allied Command Detachment 205 in Buffalo, N.Y.
From 1958 to 1986, Wesley was the owner of the Herbol Insurance Agency in Fairview. He earned his CPCU designation in 1976. He also served as an active Reserve Officer in Naval Intelligence from 1959 to 1984. He worked with returning POWs from Vietnam and NATO's Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC). He retired as Commander in the Naval Reserve in 1985. He received an MBA Degree in 1970 at Gannon College in Erie.
He was a member of the Lake Erie Lodge #347 F& AM, Girard; F & AM.
Wesley enjoyed boating and fishing in the summer.
Wesley volunteered at several organizations including the Fairview School Board, Fairview Cemetery Board, and the Junior Chamber of Commerce (JC's).
He was a member of Lake Erie Lodge #347 F & AM, Girard; Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Erie 33rd Degree; Zem Zem Shine; Mt. Olivet Commandery No. 39; Knights Templar, Erie; Jerusalem Council No. 33, Royal & Select Masons; life member of Fairview American Legion Post 742, the American Legion Department of Pennsylvania; Fairview Rotary; Fairview Fire Department and its Fireman's Relief Association and had served as Chief of the Fairview Fire Police and was a past member of the Fairview Borough Council. Wesley particularly enjoyed helping his fellow Firemen put up the Christmas tree lights along the main street in Fairview for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Rena Davidson (Allen) and Frances Gloria Willis (Charles).
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Dorothea "Dot" (Ballard) Herbol, whom he married June 11, 1955 in Chicago, Ill.; two daughters, Debra A. Macecevic (William Jr.) and Denise A. Herbol; two sons, Wesley C. Herbol (Col. USMC Retired) (Robin) and Charles E. Herbol (Robin); grandchildren, Jamie A. Macecevic, William P. Macecevic III (Whitnea), Captain Alan M. Herbol USAF, Sahar A. Wyant (Jamie), Henry C. Herbol, Trace O. Herbol, Lcpl Joseph P. Herbol USMC, Sydney M. Herbol, Kyle W. Herbol, and Deanna H. Herbol; great-grandchildren, Delaney S. Macecevic and Amira A. Wyant; niece, Barbara C. Willis; and nephew, Charles Wesley Willis.
Friends may call on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Friday at 11 a.m. with Reverend Jason Feigh officiating.
A Masonic Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Fire and Rescue, 7190 West Ridge Rd., Fairview, PA 16415.
The Herbol family would like to express their gratitude to the Visiting Nurse Association of Erie, Hospice Care, and LECOM, for their compassion and care during Wesley's final days.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 9, 2019