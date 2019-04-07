|
Wesley "Wes" Allan Kahle passed away peacefully, at the age of 59, on Tuesday afternoon of April 2, 2019, after a battle with longterm illness. He was born to the late James "Jim" Kahle and Phyllis Kahle, in Erie, Pa., on August 31, 1959.
Wes is survived by his sister, Linda Proper and her husband Mark; and brothers, James "Jim" Kahle, Eric Kahle and his fiancée Mary Alice, and Joel Kahle and his wife Michelle. He is also survived by his stepmother, Marion Kahle; nephew, Brenton Proper; and niece, Rebecca Kahle and her two children, Sunnie and Spencer.
Wes was well known for his kind heart and enjoying long walks. While attending McDowell High School, he was widely known for his participation in football and wrestling. He also worked in his father's business, Erie Industrial Scale Company. During some of Wes' most difficult moments, his Mother was his strongest supporter. He is finally able to rest peacefully, free of the voices that troubled him throughout his life.
Wes will be laid to rest at Erie County Memorial Gardens, after a private service to be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Heartland Hospice at 719 Indiana Drive, Erie, PA 16505, for their years of kindness and support of Wes. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019