Wilbert F. Bill McKeen
Wilbert F. "Bill" McKeen, age 66, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on March 17, 1954, a son of the late Ralph E. and Lois (Schau) McKeen.

Bill was a graduate of Tech High School class of 1972. He enlisted in the Marine Corps, attaining the rank of corporal before being discharged in 1978. Bill had been an over the road truck driver for several trucking companies. He was a life member of the Wesleyville American Legion Post 571, a member of the VFW Post 470, the Marine Corps and Navy Reserves, as well as the Sea Bee Unit. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. "Bill had a ball and did it all."

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles McKeen and John Theis and his sister, Marlene Smithers.

Survivors include two sons, Tobie McKeen and his wife Wendy of Albion and Darryl McKeen and his wife Renee of Lyman, S.C., and one daughter, Angela Carlson and her husband John of Greer, S.C., and one brother, Patrick McKeen of Erie. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

No calling hours were observed. Memorial donations may be made to the USMC Toys for Tots. Arrangements were under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 11, 2020
McKeen, family Our condolences from the graduates
of Tech High School students and friends Our Sincere Sympathy
school students He will be deeply missed.
school students
Classmate
