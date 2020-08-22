1/
Wilbur Russell Schuldt
Wilbur Russell Schuldt, of Lexington, Virginia, was born June 14, 1928, in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he lived and worked a large part of his life. He died August 21, 2020, in the Rockbridge Community Hospital under hospice care. He was the son of Henry F. Schuldt and Lillian Baumgartner Schuldt.

Will graduated from Strong Vincent High School in Erie in 1946, and attended Gannon University and received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Commerce and Finance from Penn State University in 1950. He was also a graduate of The Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. He served as an enlisted airman and commissioned officer in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Will's career was in banking with two Erie banks for 39 years most of which was with Marine Bank (now PNC bank) where he retired in 1992 as a Vice President. During that time he served as a volunteer and/or board members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Erie and Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church in Middlebrook, Virginia.

Will married Pauline Anderson Peterson on August 20, 1955, and is survived by her as well as three children, Eric J. Schuldt (wife Carol) of Livonia, Michigan, Connie L. Schuldt Mason (husband John) of Richmond, Virginia, and Susan Schuldt Blackburn (husband Grant) of Lexington, Virginia. He is further survived by seven grandchildren, Stephen Schuldt (Sharon) of Lakewood, Ohio, Kaitlyn Sacherich of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, Andrew Schuldt (Sarah) of Gainesville, Florida, Jesse Machac (Kristin) of Roanoke, Virginia, Hana Machac (Kenneth LaMonte) of New Orleans, Louisiana, Jeffrey Mason (Tanya) of Brooklyn, New York, and Scott Mason (Erin) of Richmond, Virginia He is also the proud great grandfather of 16 great-grandchildren (two yet to be born) and two step-great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Elijah Mason.

A graveside service will be held at Mount Tabor Lutheran Church at a later date.

Arrangements are by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450-2235
(540) 463-2912
