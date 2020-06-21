Wilda I. Vickery Peterson, formerly of Summit Township, passed away at Sarah Reed Retirement Center on June 17, 2020, at the age of 102.
Born October 28, 1917 in Cherry Valley, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Zelda Meade Vickery and step-daughter of the late Donald Wibirt, she was raised in Andover, Ohio.
Wilda was a sweet, wonderful mother who took great pride in raising her six "favorite" children. She had been an active member of Glenwood United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for the kindergarten class, sang in the church choir, was a member of the Women's Ruth Guild, and was active in the AARP affiliation. She enjoyed traveling.
Wilda was preceded in death by her husband, Philip E. Peterson, in 1982, two daughters, Phyllis Ahlberg and Virginia Eisenberg, an infant grandson, Timothy Peterson, as well as a sister and two brothers.
She is survived by her daughters, Marjorie (Joseph Forisko) Peterson of Arizona, Dorothy (Thomas) Obenreder and Cynthia (William) Welsh of Erie, a son, Leonard (Susan) Peterson of Erie, sons-in-law, David Ahlberg of Virginia and Malcolm Eisenberg of Texas, as well as four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister and two sisters-in-law, all of Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
The family thanks the staff at Sarah Reed Retirement Center for the wonderful care they provided during Wilda's many years residing there.
A private service was held at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, with interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew R. Judd of Glenwood United Methodist Church officiated. Memorials may be made to Glenwood United Methodist Church, 2931 Myrtle St, Erie, PA 16508.
View the online obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Born October 28, 1917 in Cherry Valley, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Zelda Meade Vickery and step-daughter of the late Donald Wibirt, she was raised in Andover, Ohio.
Wilda was a sweet, wonderful mother who took great pride in raising her six "favorite" children. She had been an active member of Glenwood United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for the kindergarten class, sang in the church choir, was a member of the Women's Ruth Guild, and was active in the AARP affiliation. She enjoyed traveling.
Wilda was preceded in death by her husband, Philip E. Peterson, in 1982, two daughters, Phyllis Ahlberg and Virginia Eisenberg, an infant grandson, Timothy Peterson, as well as a sister and two brothers.
She is survived by her daughters, Marjorie (Joseph Forisko) Peterson of Arizona, Dorothy (Thomas) Obenreder and Cynthia (William) Welsh of Erie, a son, Leonard (Susan) Peterson of Erie, sons-in-law, David Ahlberg of Virginia and Malcolm Eisenberg of Texas, as well as four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister and two sisters-in-law, all of Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
The family thanks the staff at Sarah Reed Retirement Center for the wonderful care they provided during Wilda's many years residing there.
A private service was held at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, with interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew R. Judd of Glenwood United Methodist Church officiated. Memorials may be made to Glenwood United Methodist Church, 2931 Myrtle St, Erie, PA 16508.
View the online obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.