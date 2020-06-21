Wilda I. Vickery Peterson
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilda I. Vickery Peterson, formerly of Summit Township, passed away at Sarah Reed Retirement Center on June 17, 2020, at the age of 102.

Born October 28, 1917 in Cherry Valley, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Zelda Meade Vickery and step-daughter of the late Donald Wibirt, she was raised in Andover, Ohio.

Wilda was a sweet, wonderful mother who took great pride in raising her six "favorite" children. She had been an active member of Glenwood United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for the kindergarten class, sang in the church choir, was a member of the Women's Ruth Guild, and was active in the AARP affiliation. She enjoyed traveling.

Wilda was preceded in death by her husband, Philip E. Peterson, in 1982, two daughters, Phyllis Ahlberg and Virginia Eisenberg, an infant grandson, Timothy Peterson, as well as a sister and two brothers.

She is survived by her daughters, Marjorie (Joseph Forisko) Peterson of Arizona, Dorothy (Thomas) Obenreder and Cynthia (William) Welsh of Erie, a son, Leonard (Susan) Peterson of Erie, sons-in-law, David Ahlberg of Virginia and Malcolm Eisenberg of Texas, as well as four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister and two sisters-in-law, all of Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

The family thanks the staff at Sarah Reed Retirement Center for the wonderful care they provided during Wilda's many years residing there.

A private service was held at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, with interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew R. Judd of Glenwood United Methodist Church officiated. Memorials may be made to Glenwood United Methodist Church, 2931 Myrtle St, Erie, PA 16508.

View the online obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved