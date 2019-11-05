|
Wilhelmina Katherine (Haag) Seymour, age 74, of North East, died on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on March 23, 1945, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Phillip G. and Florence M. (Rizzo) Haag.
Wilhelmina graduated from North East High School in 1963 and was formerly employed at D.W. Thompson & Sons Farm for several years. She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. Wilhelmina enjoyed hunting, fishing, doing crafts, baking, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Haag.
Wilhelmina is survived by her husband of 54 years, Glenn Seymour, whom she married on June 26, 1965; children, Glenn Seymour Jr. (Michelle) of Powell, Ohio, Geraldine Slater (Bryan) of North East, Gordon Seymour (Vicki) of North East, and Gary Seymour (Kari) of Lawrence Park; grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob, Daniel, Bryanna, Ryan, Gena, Aaron, Matthew, Brandon, Ian, Benjamin, Amber, and Adam; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Wednesday, November 6th from 2-4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 7 p.m. Officiating the service is Fr. Thomas Brooks. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 5, 2019