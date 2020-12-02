Wilhelmina McLaurin, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Collins, Miss., on October 29, 1948. Wilhelmina moved to Southbend, Ind. in 1966, and lived there until 1970, when she moved to Erie.
She attended Carver Central High School in Collins Miss., before becoming a Nursing Assistant for many years until her retirement.
Wilhelmina is survived by her ex-husband, Lee McLaurin, two children, Curtis and Leviticus McLaurin, grandchildren, Shacarra Eady, Leasjeonna Jones, Carl Eady Jr., LeLe Eady, Jaden McLaurin, and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by Maxine and John Simmons of Chicago, Ill., Mary Roberts, Joyce and Willie Spann, Larry Jones, Jimmy Jones, Hortense Jones, all of South Bend, Indiana, Akeem Saawu of Indianapolis, Indiana, Paulette Jones of Norfolk Virginia, and her little buddy Shanetta McLaurin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie Jones Sr., and Tenner Rae Jones, her daughter, Constance Eady, a brother, Eddie Jones Jr. and sister Minnie Pearl Johnson.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc. Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street Erie, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Services are private, with burial to follow in Erie Cemetery.
Send condolences to www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.