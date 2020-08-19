1/1
Will A. Schenck
1966 - 2020
Will A. Schenck, 54, of Girard, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Erie, on July 14, 1966, a son of Arthur C. Schenck and the late Natalie Hodack Schenck.

Will graduated from McDowell High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree. He worked as a pain management and drug addiction counselor for many years and also worked at his father's medical practice. He was a member of Triumphant Life Church and enjoyed fishing with his son, melting gold and silver, coin collecting, and appraising real estate.

Besides his father, survivors include one son, Brian Schenck (Brittany) of Girard, and four grandchildren, Brandie, Kara, Michael, and Alex.

Friends are invited to a memorial service at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
