Willard C. Pifer, age 73, died suddenly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home in Rockdale Township, Cambridge Springs. Born on December 30, 1945, he was the son of the late Howard Pifer and Louise Ethel King Pifer.
Bill had many skills and enjoyed many jobs over the years. He operated an auto parts store in Mill Village, worked construction with Larry Durkin, he was involved with running some small businesses in the area, and his last and favorite job was repairing and restoring older model cars at Lake Erie Toy Storage.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy and will be remembered by many for his quick wit and being a jokester.
Family members include three stepbrothers, David Pifer and wife Peggy of Melbourne, Fla., Dennis Pifer of Seneca, S.C., and Jay Pifer and wife Faye of Hickory Flatts, Ga. He is further survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews as well as close friends, including Tracy Ethridge, Steve Petrick, Jack Yucha, and Matt and Angela Lehrer.
Visiting hours will be at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Monday from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be there Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Robert A. Willert of the Mill Village United Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Mill Cemetery Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019