1/1
Willard F. "Willie" Harman Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard "Willie" F. Harman, Jr., 71, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on October 25, 1948, a son of the late Willard F. Harman, Sr. and Shirley Nichols Harman.

Willie graduated from Wattsburg Area High School and worked for Greene Township for 45 years before retirement. He was a member of the St. Boniface Ushers Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, stock cars, and treeing with his brother-in-law and nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Harman; and his sister, Linda Nies.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Maleski Harman; two daughters, Denise and Barbie Harman, both of Greene Township; one sister, Patty Fike and her husband, Dallas "Ray," of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on the east lawn of the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved