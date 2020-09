Willard "Willie" F. Harman, Jr., 71, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on October 25, 1948, a son of the late Willard F. Harman, Sr. and Shirley Nichols Harman.Willie graduated from Wattsburg Area High School and worked for Greene Township for 45 years before retirement. He was a member of the St. Boniface Ushers Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, stock cars, and treeing with his brother-in-law and nephew.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Harman; and his sister, Linda Nies.Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Maleski Harman; two daughters, Denise and Barbie Harman, both of Greene Township; one sister, Patty Fike and her husband, Dallas "Ray," of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.Friends may call on the east lawn of the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits