Willard "Willie" F. Harman, Jr., 71, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on October 25, 1948, a son of the late Willard F. Harman, Sr. and Shirley Nichols Harman.
Willie graduated from Wattsburg Area High School and worked for Greene Township for 45 years before retirement. He was a member of the St. Boniface Ushers Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, stock cars, and treeing with his brother-in-law and nephew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Harman; and his sister, Linda Nies.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Maleski Harman; two daughters, Denise and Barbie Harman, both of Greene Township; one sister, Patty Fike and her husband, Dallas "Ray," of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on the east lawn of the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.