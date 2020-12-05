Willard F. Passauer, age 93, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Saint Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge.
He was born in Shippenville, Pa., the son of the late Ronald and Catherine (Beary) Passauer.
He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps prior to graduation from Bradford High School. After World War II, Will was employed at General Electric. He then attended and graduated from Gannon College with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He left General Electric to pursue a career at Erie Insurance in the Accounting Department in 1952. Will became instrumental in the automation of the punch card system when he joined the EDP department as a programmer in 1961. Over the next three decades, he assisted Erie Insurance with the automation of many business processes. He retired after 39 years at Erie, as the Senior Vice President of Data Processing, supporting the transition to a fully automated company.
He was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Church where he was a Knight of Columbus, a Eucharistic Minister and volunteer at the annual summer festival. He was a Cursillista and an Intercom "Dad." Golfing and traveling were a few of his favorite pastimes. Will was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. And chocolate, Hershey bars, were always close at hand.
All of his activities reflect the man that he was…faith filled, family oriented, loving, devoted, loyal and generous. A man who is missed by many.
In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Emma (Chipley) Passauer and a granddaughter, Stephanie McIntyre.
He is survived by his children: Deacon Willard "Fred" Passauer II, wife Kathy of Naples, Fla., Reverend Gregory Passauer of All Saints Parish in Waterford, "Rudy" Passauer, wife Mary "Beth" of Erie, Louise McIntyre, husband Jeffrey of Edinboro and Bridgett Passauer of Virginia Beach; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A special thank you goes to his "beautiful" caregivers at Saint Mary's who were able to see past a sometimes gruff exterior and become his extended family. We are grateful for your gentle touch and kind words.
Friends are invited to share the funeral Mass via livestream from Our Lady of Peace Church on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The live stream can be accessed on the Our Lady of Peace Parish facebook page under videos or at the following https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/Our-Lady-of-Peace-Parish-747478222027777/
. Private entombment will follow in Calvary Mausoleum. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38 Street, is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506 or Ronald McDonald House, 451 44th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
