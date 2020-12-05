1/1
Willard F. Passauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard F. Passauer, age 93, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Saint Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge.

He was born in Shippenville, Pa., the son of the late Ronald and Catherine (Beary) Passauer.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps prior to graduation from Bradford High School. After World War II, Will was employed at General Electric. He then attended and graduated from Gannon College with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He left General Electric to pursue a career at Erie Insurance in the Accounting Department in 1952. Will became instrumental in the automation of the punch card system when he joined the EDP department as a programmer in 1961. Over the next three decades, he assisted Erie Insurance with the automation of many business processes. He retired after 39 years at Erie, as the Senior Vice President of Data Processing, supporting the transition to a fully automated company.

He was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Church where he was a Knight of Columbus, a Eucharistic Minister and volunteer at the annual summer festival. He was a Cursillista and an Intercom "Dad." Golfing and traveling were a few of his favorite pastimes. Will was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. And chocolate, Hershey bars, were always close at hand.

All of his activities reflect the man that he was…faith filled, family oriented, loving, devoted, loyal and generous. A man who is missed by many.

In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Emma (Chipley) Passauer and a granddaughter, Stephanie McIntyre.

He is survived by his children: Deacon Willard "Fred" Passauer II, wife Kathy of Naples, Fla., Reverend Gregory Passauer of All Saints Parish in Waterford, "Rudy" Passauer, wife Mary "Beth" of Erie, Louise McIntyre, husband Jeffrey of Edinboro and Bridgett Passauer of Virginia Beach; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A special thank you goes to his "beautiful" caregivers at Saint Mary's who were able to see past a sometimes gruff exterior and become his extended family. We are grateful for your gentle touch and kind words.

Friends are invited to share the funeral Mass via livestream from Our Lady of Peace Church on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The live stream can be accessed on the Our Lady of Peace Parish facebook page under videos or at the following https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/Our-Lady-of-Peace-Parish-747478222027777/. Private entombment will follow in Calvary Mausoleum. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38 Street, is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506 or Ronald McDonald House, 451 44th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved