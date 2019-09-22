|
|
Willard R. "Bill" Gilfry, 93, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Elmwood Gardens.
He was born on May 3, 1926, in Omaha, Nebraska, son of the late Harold Rhea and Anna (Meyer) Gilfry.
Bill met his sweetheart Geraldine Wright at the country fair in Arlington, Neb. They were married on September 4, 1949, and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was employed for Lord Corporation in Research and Development, and worked in the Atomic Industry at Hanford Atomic Products in Benton County, Wash., Goodyear Research and Development as an elastomer in Lincoln, Neb.. He was a member of the American Chemist Society.
Bill was active at the Simpson United Methodist Church (Table of Grace) and served as a Church Trustee, Sunday School Teacher, and played weekly games of dominos with other church members. He loved to play tennis, riding his bike to work and walking to work. For 18 years after retirement, he did volunteer reading at pre-schools, including the Little U where he was known as "Uncle Bill." He would have four back-to-back kindergarten classes at Irving Elementary and The Gertrude A. Barber National Institute, where he read to children in the Happy Hearts childcare and preschool. He read the newspaper to people at the Blind Center. He also was a substitute teacher at McDowell High School and various county schools. He received the Jefferson Award in Washington, D.C. for his volunteering, and was a "peace" advocate and wrote in the church's Cross Currents monthly newsletter.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Rhea Gilfry; and sister, Marjorie "Margo" Johnson, just a month prior.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Geraldine J. (Wright) Gilfry; his loving daughter, Terri A. Beer and her husband Ronald J. of Erie; grandchildren, Ronald J. Beer Jr. of Erie and Anne E. (Beer) Laskowski and her husband Stephen of Waterford, Pa.; and including great-grandchildren, Ava, Logan, Madison and Brynn Laskowski.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 28th at The Table of Grace Church, 2113 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Barry Lewis officiating. Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to Table of Grace Church, 2113 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, or to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, Inc., 845 East 38th Street. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.merlewoodfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019