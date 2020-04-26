Home

Willavene Willy M. (Salisbury) Skeel Obituary
Willavene "Willy" M. (Salisbury) Skeel, 82 of East Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday April, 23, 2020 at Villa on the Lake in Conneaut, Ohio.

She was born on January 17, 1938 to Willard and Linnie (Stoker) Salisbury in Erie, Pa.

She attended Springfield High School. Willavene was a homemaker for many years. Once her family was raised, she began her working career at Town Square in Lake City; at a local ceramic shop and most recently at EMSCO, where she worked in the assembly department, retiring from there in 2005.

She was a member of the Federated Church in East Springfield and attended many senior activities there. Willavene loved her pets and going to yard sales; and of course, gardening around her home.

She is survived by her loving family which includes her daughter, Melinda L. Krahe (Mark) of Harborcreek; son, Larry W. Skeel (Laurie); a sister, Joanne Skeel; grandchildren, Tina Sanford (Philip), Joe Skeel, Dr. Mark Krahe (Kristen), Michelle Hennemyre (Jon), Anna Milton Tanner (Bobby), Larry Skeel (Kelli) and Bobby Skeel (Leighanne); as well as many great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. Skeel, whom she married November 19, 1955 in Millcreek; a son, Richard S. Skeel, granddaughter, Melanie Richter, and a bother, William "Bill" Salisbury.

Services will be private the family. Burial will take place in the East Springfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 E 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

Online condolences can be given at www.edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020
